Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site hosted its annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration on Saturday.

The event started with the parade, which was led by the 27-star American flag as it was in 1843, along with the wagon and oxen.

Then came Noah Robison reciting the state up until 1843 with the fort's bell tolling after each state was announced.

J.R. Thompson then read the Declaration of Independence.

Then came the children's activities, which included the tug of war, the water bucket relay and the pinata break.

The festivities concluded with a drawing for a 27-star flag, which had flown over the fort. Virginia Holler was the winner of the giveaway.

