Thousands flooded into Lake Pueblo State Park over the Fourth of July weekend to celebrate America’s birthday, and everyone seemed to be on their best behavior, according to Monique Mullis, the park manager.

"It was very, very busy but no big incidents," Mullis said on Monday. "Everyone seemed to be behaving themselves nicely. There were no significant issues with fireworks or anything like that."

The reservoir has drawn huge crowds since opening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this weekend’s crowds were typical for what is normally seen during Fourth of July festivities, Mullis said.

And while many took common COVID-19 precautions over the weekend such as making sure to maintain social distancing, others did not.

"It was a mixed bag, just like it is all over the country," Mullis said on the preventative efforts people at Lake Pueblo State Park made. "Obviously, we have signs posted and we continue to encourage and educate people to do that, but I think we all know what’s happening. Some do, some don’t. The outdoors is conducive for that. If you want to steer clear of people, you can do that outdoors in certain places."

After taking a brief hiatus for the holiday weekend, Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds opened back up on Monday.

The site is open every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of July.

Since last providing an update before the holiday weekend on Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said there have been 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County. There were 11 reported Friday, one on Saturday, and two each on Sunday and Monday.

That brings Pueblo’s total case count to 410.

No new deaths were reported over the long weekend, as that number remains at 29.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.