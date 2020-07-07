One of the clinicians I most admire is Craig Cameron. I first saw him in action several years ago at a big California horse expo, demonstrating how to load a reluctant horse into a trailer. I was writing an interview for one of the horse magazines and I phoned him because I had a few questions. He gave me concise, helpful answers, and then observed that he was on his way to another horse fair in Temecula, and he would be there early, because it would allow him to watch other clinicians work. "I’m always open to new ideas," he told me. "A good teacher should always be a pupil." That stuck with me because it’s true. No matter what the breed or discipline, you can’t be an effective rider unless you keep an open mind and learn from anybody who knows more than you do—humans as well as the horses themselves.

According to Robert M. Miller’s book The Revolution in Horsemanship (The Lyons Press, 2005), Cameron was a student of Ray Hunt’s, who in turn had studied with the legendary horseman Tom Dorrance. Dorrance, who died in 2003, was so in tune with how horses think and so adept at motivating them to cooperate with him that his clinics (although he never called them that) were attended not only by horse owners, but also by teachers, businessmen, and psychologists. None of these men believed in a one-size-fits-all approach with a horse. They tailored their training to what each individual horse needed, and what the horse was good at and what his weaknesses were.

Cameron, who’s now in his 70s, grew up on a Texas ranch. According to family lore, rode his first horse at the age of two—and has been riding ever since. At college (he holds a degree in agriculture), he took up bull-riding, one of the most dangerous sports in the world. He took from it a refined sense of balance—the ability to coordinate how he moved with how the bull moved—the ability to focus, and absolute fearlessness.

He already knew that all horses share certain ingrained characteristics. One: they are herd animals. Two: their status on the food chain. Recognizing that fact was a breakthrough for modern horse behaviorists. In Cameron’s trailer-loading clinic, he presented the horse with a variety of new and scary objects, and let the horse figure out of any of them presented a real threat, or were simply new to him—like the horse who has a panic attack at the sight of a supermarket plastic bag snagged on a tree. Cameron snapped a long, thick cotton e to the horse’s halter and tossed coils of it at the horse’s rump while waving his arms and making whoosh noises into his microphone. They were in a big open ring along with the horse trailer and various other paraphernalia, and Cameron kept one hand on the leadrope, and was thus in control of the horse at all times. It didn’t take the horse long to discover that whoosh noises and a white leadrope weren’t going to kill him. Once the horse stopped reacting to them, Cameron stopped trying to spook him. "You have to allow the horse to get scared so he can find out he doesn’t have to," Cameron told the audience.

By now the horse was curious more than anything, and the next object Cameron introduced to him was a big blue tarp. The horse wanted nothing to do with it, and Cameron kept urging him forward with the rope until his circles got big enough to reach the tarp. Once he was crossing the tarp, Cameron redirected him to the horse trailer. The next time around, the horse went right up the ramp.

Another clinician I very much admire is Monty Roberts.

To be continued …

Joan Fry is a lifelong horse lover and the author of "Backyard Horsekeeping: The Only Guide You’ Ever Need" (The Lyons Press, Revised Edition, 2007). She can be reached via email at joan@joanfry.com.