DEATHS

PUEBLO

July 5

Campos: Jorge Eduardo Soto Campos, 20. Angelus.

Matthew: Janice Elizabeth Ritter Matthew, 91. Montgomery & Steward.

Scalese: Joy Scalese, 81. Roselawn.

July 4

Leomiti - Donnell J. Leomiti, 47. Montgomery & Steward.

July 3

Gonzales: Maria Amalia Gonzales, 90. Angelus.

Jenkins: Dorothy E. Jenkins. 90. Roselawn.

Wilson: Ida C. Wilson, 83. Romero.

July 2

Cortez: Kenneth Peter Cortez, 79. Romero.

DeMoulin: Orville Francis DeMoulin, 96. Montgomery & Steward.

Jaquez: Lorraine Jaquez, 72. Angelus

Shockey: Theresa Shockey, 76. Romero.

July 1

Winters: Dorothy R. Winters, 92. Imperial.

PUEBLO WEST

Sage: Lillie Virgina Julien Sage, 82., of Pueblo West, June 27. A Basic Cremation, Denver.

LAFAYETTE, INDIANA

Butkovich: Mary Mildred Butkovich,, of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Pueblo, June 27. Soller-Baker, Lafayette, Indiana.

PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA

Salvitelli: Lewis Michael: Lew" Salvitelli, 82, of Panama City, Fla., formerly of Pueblo, June 28. Southerland Family Funeral, Panama City, Florida.