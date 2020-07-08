Contributed by Fowler School District

Any students (K-12) who will be new to Fowler R4J Schools are welcome to register at the Fowler Elementary Office. Beginning July 7, Mrs. Wager will be available to register new students on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 9-11am & 1-3pm. Please bring birth certificate, immunization records, and contact information for each student.

Students who completed last school year at Fowler Schools do NOT need to register.

School starts Aug. 17.

Please contact Fowler Elementary (263-4364) or Superintendent’s Office (263-4224) with any questions.