CANON CITY — The city’s popular splash pad will reopen today at Centennial Park, 221 Griffin Ave., for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak caused the shutdown of many parks, playgrounds and amenities here.

The splash pad will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Reservations are required for a 45-minute session.

The splash pad will be closed for 15 minutes between sessions so that staff can clean the area, according to Kristy Gotham, city public affairs officer.

"The city has been working with Fremont County Public Health on ways to safely open up the splash pad," Gotham said. "The use of the splash pad will look different this year in order to comply with the governor’s executive ‘Safer-at-Home and in the Vast Great Outdoors’ order."

A maximum of 35 people are allowed on the splash pad per session. The splash pad area will be fenced and staffed at all times to prevent overcrowding, Gotham said.

The splash pad debuted in 2017.

Reservations can be made for up to two weeks in advance. For reservations, go to https://canoncity.getomnify.com.

