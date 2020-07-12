DENVER -- Gov. Jared Polis extended and amended Executive Orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis extended an Executive Order to expedite the processing of unemployment insurance claims for Coloradans and will help protect the economic well-being of Colorado’s communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gvernor extended an Executive Order to ensure that hospitals and other inpatient treatment facilities have sufficient healthcare resources and personnel to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. The governor extended an Executive Order to maintain eligibility for Coloradans enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Basic Health Plan.

The governor extended an Executive Order to provide relief to public utility customers to mitigate, respond to, and recover from the current economic disruption due to the presence of COVID-19 in the state.

The gtovernor extended and amended an Executive Order ordering state agencies to help prevent evictions of tenants economically harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor extended an executive order to provide boards of county commissioners with broader discretion and greater flexibility to implement restrictions on open burning.

Polis amended and extended an Executive Order in light of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision in Ritchie v. Polis. Gov. Polis extended and amended an Executive Order limiting in-person contact for the Secretary of State’s operations.

The governor extended an Executive Order concerning signature collection for unaffiliated and Independent cndidates and authorizing the Secretary of State to create temporary rules for registered electors to receive and return candidate petitions over mail and email due to the presence of COVID-19.