CANON CITY -- Containment on the YMCA Fire near here increased to 60% on Saturday.

Acreage increased to 303 acres due to improved mapping from an overflight early Sunday by the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control Multi-Mission Aircraft. There was no detectable growth to the fire’s perimeter.

Despite hot and dry conditions over the fire on Saturday, fire behavior was minimal. Afternoon winds tested containment lines and the lines held.

On Sunday, increased overnight humidity was expected to temper fire activity possibly throughout the day. Firefighters continued mopping up, improving, and patrolling established lines as well as continuing line construction in areas that are accessible. One Type 1 helicopter was available to address any hot spots within the fire perimeter or along the fire’s inaccessible northern perimeter.

The YMCA Fire was downsizing operations Sunday and making crews available for other assignments or to return to their home units to prepare for future fires in the region.