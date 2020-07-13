Many Pueblo County businesses are closely adhering to COVID-19 rules and regulations, but some aren’t doing as good of a job.

And to those who aren’t, the city and county want them to know they’re watching and will be enforcing state-mandated public health orders.

Mayor Nick Gradisar announced on Friday that some of the $5.4 million the city has received from the Federal CARES Act is will be used to immediately hire 10 COVID-19 educator and compliance technicians who will go out in the community to restaurants, bars and other businesses to educate them on the guidelines for safely conducing business in the era of COVID-19 and what’s required by the state.

And Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, said the health department will continue to investigate all reports of violations of public health orders. He said the goal is for businesses to voluntarily comply, but those that continue to ignore the orders will be issued a notice of violation and can face a court appearance and/or fine.

"We have a number of businesses who are investing money, time and resources to ensure they are complying with the public health orders, but there are still a few businesses who choose to ignore these orders," Evetts said in a statement. "Specifically, we receive a number of complaints daily regarding employees not wearing masks as required, lack of attention to capacity limits, and other violations of the public health orders. These orders are state mandates, not just guidelines."

Evetts said when complaints are received and validated, the first thing the health department does is tr to educate the owner about the orders and provide technical assistance to help them comply.

"When that is not successful and we continue to receive complaints, our team of inspectors will investigate and if necessary issue a notice of violation. If the violations are not corrected, then tickets will be issued and civil or criminal actions may be taken," Evetts said.

Health officials are working alongside local law enforcement and the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to ensure health and safety measures are being met.

"All of our agencies have worked to educate the public on the dangers of the coronavirus, and the community has largely cooperated with our efforts," District Attorney Jeff Chostner said. "To the extent that some individuals or businesses have not complied with the governor’s health directives, all of us will use the authority that has been granted us by the Legislature to apply the necessary sanctions for the health and benefit of county residents. In some cases that might mean civil action, in others criminal."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow