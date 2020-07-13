A 42-year-old homeless man was cited for disorderly conduct after rushing into a Native American drum and prayer circle during a Christopher Columbus monument protest Sunday.

In the 100 block of Abriendo Avenue, Paul V. Romero charged into the group of protesters while shouting racial slurs and swinging his fists. Members of a statewide activist security detail quickly subdued Romero, who was subsequently handcuffed and taken away by Pueblo police.

Shortly before the incident, Romero was seen walking at a fast pace south on Abriendo Avenue toward the protest group. He told a passerby he was "going to show these (expletive deleted) what’s what."

Hit-and-run accident

A friend doing a good deed ended up with a crashed vehicle.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers came across a sheriff’s office deputy at the site of a two-car crash on Fourth Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

Police learned that the driver of the vehicle still at the scene had picked up her friend from a bar and was driving home when a red sedan struck her vehicle before driving off.

Passing citizens alerted law enforcement that the abandoned "run" vehicle was in the 400 block of Court Street.

Police determined that the driver traveled the wrong way on Court Street for about half a block before abandoning the vehicle, which sustained heavy front end damage in the crash.

The red sedan was was towed as the investigation continues.

"The females in the victim vehicle escaped serious injury, but went to the hospital to get checked out," noted Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel.

Alcohol-related accident

A driver escaped injury, but not arrest, after his vehicle went off the road and nearly collided with a Popeyes eatery.

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Highway 50 West on a report of a single-car crash. There, they discovered that a vehicle driven by Joaquin Martinez, 19, went off the road, across a traffic island and down an embankment.

The vehicle’s journey ended at a light pole in front of the restaurant. Martinez was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Pot stop results in arrest

For one fugitive, smoking marijuana in a church parking lot at an unusual hour resulted in a trip to jail.

At 4:15 a.m. Monday, an officer was patrolling on the North Side when he spotted an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of a church. Inside, he discovered a female, Charlee Anaya, 30, smoking marijuana, in violation of a court order.

Anaya also had $20,000 in contempt of court warrants. She was taken into custody for the court order violation and on the warrants.

Fire hits two buildings on Pine Street

Pueblo firefighters responded to a pair of outbuilding fires early Sunday in the 1200 block of Pine Street.

The firefighters arrived shortly after 6 a.m. and by 8:30 a.m., the blazes were contained. The flames did reach a power pole, which led to arcing and a response from Black Hills Energy personnel.

The cause of the fires has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.

Early Saturday, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sepulveda Drive. There, they found a garage on fire. Working quickly, they extinguished it, keeping damage to minimum.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow