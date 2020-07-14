A Pueblo West woman who paid a contractor to remodel her bathroom only to have him leave it in a shambles has been given a huge gift from some very generous Pueblo West contractors and businesses.

Debbie Hulme, who is disabled due to a back injury, just wanted to have a large tub she never used pulled from the bathroom and a bigger shower added so that she could use it without endangering herself.

"My husband and I are both disabled and on fixed incomes so we had to refinance the house to come up with the money to do this - we had no choice," Hulme explained. "We went through HomeAdvisors and thought we did our due diligence but it turned out to be the wrong way."

Long story short, the soft-hearted couple agreed to pay the amount in full when contractor Michael Travis Huber told them his son was sick and he needed a more reliable vehicle to get the boy to the hospital.

A short time after paying the contractor $8,500 he got into a confrontation with a relative trying to help and was asked to leave. He never came back and let the bathroom in a shambles.

The ceiling was torn out, the floor joists had been removed, the floor was stripped down to fiberboard, the window was broken, the shower, tub and vanity had all been pulled out.

"The flooring kept popping out and he could not get it done," Hulme said.

Hulme filed a small claims lawsuit and won a $7,500 settlement but Huber has not paid any of the settlement and Hulme does not expect he will. Along the way she has connected with 18 different people who had similar problems with Huber.

"I put a post on the ’I Live in Pueblo West’ Facebook page asking if someone could come in and just fix the broken window for cheap. It was the middle of winter and it was cold."

Enter Dave Horner of Horner Homes who offered to help. And not only did he help, he rallied 13 other contractors and businesses to do the same.

"Dave responded and said he would get a group together and get this bathroom done. Volunteers started coming forward - it’s amazing how many people," Hulme said.

"A lot of good people came forward. I had a big trust issue - I was still a little leery - but when I saw Dave and his smile it was enough to make me feel comfortable," she said.

After a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, now almost two years since the start of the remodeling journey, Hulme has such a luxurious bathroom that, "I want to move a mattress in there and sleep in there. It is almost out of place it is so nice," she said.

Horner said he stepped up to help because, "It just needed to be done."

He said he is a believer in doing the right thing just for the sake of doing the right thing.

"She had a need and I had the opportunity to help her. We have got some really good members of our community in Pueblo West.

"Every time there is a need people step up and get it done. It is definitely fulfilling," Horner said

Horner and his right hand man Jared Noel received help with the flooring from Pam Musso; the window from Jason Starcher; the plumbing from Brian Martin of Alpine Ridge Plumbing and Rampart Plumbing; as well as the assistance of handyman Bart Walters; painter Shannon Pulsifer, electrician Johnny Martinez of LJI Electric; and Interior Decorator Jules Oliver.

The Onyx Collection donated the $7,000 shower stall and Scott Fedders of Granite Accents donated the vanity counter top. Home Depot donated the lumber and drywall and Sherwin Williams donated the paint.

The result is "amazing," Hulme said, pointing out that pictures do not do it justice.

"I had all the people sign the back of my little sign that reads, ‘Best seat in the house,’ so I can always remember who was involved. It will remind me what was done for us - they definitely restored my faith," Hulme said.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at https://chieftain.com/subscribenow