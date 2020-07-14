In the sweeping grassy area, the mid-morning air was filled with the gleeful sounds of children hoping to work wonders with construction paper, string and a whole lot of enthusiasm.

In no particular pattern, the gaggle of little ones scampered about, pulling behind them a piece of paper in the shape of a kite, attached to a piece of string.

"It’s a cross between a kite and an airplane," a smiling boy offered.

Although the spirits were definitely willing, the wind was weak, requiring the junior pilots to rapidly sprint back and forth in hopes of getting their hand-crafted vessels airborne.

And when nature cooperated, the result was nothing sort of astonishing.

"Boy, I sure didn’t expect that to fly up," a girl said to herself as she continued at a hearty gallop through the grass.

After shutting its doors in mid-March as a pandemic-related precaution, Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County is back in the business of shaping young men and women into the proud and productive citizens of tomorrow.

This week, Clubhouses at Risley International Academy of Innovation (East Side) and Irving Elementary School, and in Avondale, joined the Sprague Clubhouse and a temporary teen site at Senior Resource Development Agency in the resumption of in-person activities.

Since March 16, when the Boys and Girls Clubs network was shut down, club members and their families have been served through virtual programming and remote/in-home support.

But with the joyful hustle and bustle emanating from the clubhouses Tuesday serving as affirmation, there really is no place like home.

"What I like best about Boys and Girls Clubs is doing fun activities and not being by yourself and isolated," said Dakota, 11 but almost 12. "It was hard when the clubhouse was closed, because I’ve been a member for nearly five years.

"It’s much more fun to be with your friends than being at home, because that was boring."

Like Dakota, Antonio 10, spent most of his time at home glued to the television.

"I didn’t have much fun," he said. "But I’m having fun now with all my friends."

For staff, as well as parents, the reopening of the network has been embraced.

"The members are excited to return to the Club and the ’new way’ of doing things," said Patience Romero, director of the Risley (East Side) Clubhouse. "Members have been engaged and staff have excelled at the new challenges of working with youth during this pandemic.

"We have made the best out of a difficult situation and are helping the members ease back into responsible socialization in group settings. Safety is our first priority for our members and staff and fun is our second."

For parents and family members who have served as surrogate educators and activities directors since mid-March, that those duties have been returned to Club leaders and staff is, in the words of Mauricio Paez, "a relief."

"Lots of parents shared that it was rough getting to work and also managing their kids at home," said Paez, director of the Sprague Clubhouse. "A lot of it was that kids would only stay busy for so long, and keeping them engaged was difficult.

"But that’s what we are here for."

To preserve the health and safety of club members, their families and staff, Boys and Girls Clubs is adhering to a strict safety protocol developed in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado and Pueblo departments of public health and environment.

To adhere to current social distancing guidelines, the Sprague, Irving, Risley and SRDA sites are accommodating a total of 50 members each, with 30 allowed at the Avondale Clubhouse.

For activities, club members are separated into groups no larger than 10.

All sites have have been cleaned, with staff adhering to a vigorous cleaning schedule throughout the day. Enhanced sanitation and hygiene protocol is in place, including the washing of hands upon arrival, and throughout the day.

When necessary, hand sanitizer is used.

Before entering, all club members have their temperature taken and answer a wellness screening questionnaire.

Inside, all staff and members are required to wear face masks, except during mealtime or some outdoor activities.

No guests or volunteers are allowed inside.

For the rest of the summer, hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Irving, Risley, Avondale and Sprague, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the SRDA site.

Extended hours are available at the Sprague location from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for a cost of $5 per day per child.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow