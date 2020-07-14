This year’s 4-H State Shoot competition will use an "alternative format," according to Otero County 4-H Assistant Vicki Harris. State qualifiers will meet to compete on a date yet to be determined.
Targets and score cards will be sent following the event to the State Office to be placed.
"The 2020 Colorado State 4-H Shooting Sports Championships Alternate Format will serve as the qualifying event for Colorado 4-H Teams who will attend the 2021 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships," said Harris.
The Otero County 4-H Shooting Sports Contest took place July 10-11 at the La Junta Rifle Club in La Junta. The top six placings in all events qualify for the State Fair, except in the Shotgun category, where the top five placings qualify.
Harris shared the results of the local July 10-11 shooting competition with the newspaper as follows:
.22 Rifle – Open Sight
Junior
1. Dylen Ormiston
2. Ian Crouch
3. Kayson Collier
4. Jacey Ormiston
5. Garrett Pharr
6. Charlotte Heberlie
7. Copper Johnson
.22 Rifle – 3 Position
Junior
None
.22 Rifle – 4 Position
Junior
None
.22 Pistol
Junior
1. Taven Romero
.22 Pistol
Senior
1. Colin Baker
2. Faith Potter
3. Ashlyn Alvey
4. DC Huff
.22 Rifle – Open Sight
Senior
1. Walker Balicki
Air Rifle - Utiltiy
Junior
None
.22 Rifle – Scope
Junior
1. Dylen Ormiston
2. Kayson Collier
3. Taven Romero
4. Jacey Ormiston
5. Myles Hall
6. Copper Johnson
Air Rifle - Utiltiy
Senior
1. DC Huff
Air Pistol
Junior
None
.22 Rifle – Scope
Senior
1. Walker Balicki
2. Gavvian Meister
3. Danielle Meister
Air Rifle – 4P Sporter
Senior
1. Ashlyn Alvey
Air Pistol
Senior
1. Ashlyn Alvey
2. DC Huff
Shotgun – Trap
Junior
1. Kayson Collier
2. Corbin Krantz
3. Dylen Ormiston
4. Nate Nesselhuf
Shotgun – Trap
Senior
1. DC Huff
2. Walker Balicki
3. Faith Potter
4. Riggin Dutton
5. Gabe Proctor
6. Harrison Proctor
7. Gavvian Meister
Archery – Compound
Junior
1. Kayson Collier
2. Nate Nesselhuf
3. Joshua Larson
Shotgun – Skeet
Junior
1. Kayson Collier
2. Dylen Ormiston
Shotgun – Skeet
Senior
1. DC Huff
2. Walker Balicki
3. Riggin Dutton
4. Faith Potter
Archery – Compound
Limited - Senior
1. Ashlyn Alvey
2. Faith Potter
3. DC Huff
4. Walker Balicki
5. Colin Baker
6. Danielle Meister
Shotgun – Sporting Clays
Junior
1. Dylen Ormiston
2. Kayson Collier
Shotgun – Sporting Clays
Senior
1. DC Huff
2. Walker Balicki
3. Riggin Dutton
4. Faith Potter
Archery – Compound
Unlimited - Senior
1. Tannice Wetzel
Muzzleloading
Junior
1. Kayson Collier
Muzzleloading
Senior
1. DC Huff
Archery - Recurve
Junior
1. Kayson Collier
Grand Champions
Grand Champion
.22 Rifle – Open
Dylen Ormiston
Reserve Grand Champion
.22 Rifle – Open
Walker Balicki
Grand Champion
.22 Rifle – Scope
Dylen Ormiston
Reserve Grand Champion
.22 Rifle – Scope
Kayson Collier
Grand Champion
.22 Rifle – Peep
None
Reserve Grand Champion
.22 Rifle – Peep
None
Grand Champion
.22 Pistol
Colin Baker
Reserve Grand Champion
.22 Pistol
Faith Potter
Grand Champion
Air Rifle
Ashlyn Alvey
Reserve Grand Champion
Air Rifle
DC Huff
Grand Champion
Air Pistol
Ashlyn Alvey
Reserve Grand Champion
Air Pistol
DC Huff
Grand Champion
Archery - Compound
Kayson Collier
Reserve Grand Champion
Archery - Compound
Tannice Wetzel
Grand Champion
Archery - Recurve
Kayson Collier
Reserve Grand Champion
Archery - Recurve
None
Grand Champion
Shotgun - Trap
DC Huff
Reserve Grand Champion
Shotgun - Trap
Walker Balicki
Grand Champion
Shotgun – Skeet
DC Huff
Reserve Grand Champion
Shotgun - Skeet
Walker Balicki
Grand Champion
Shotgun – Sporting Clays
DC Huff
Reserve Grand Champion
Shotgun – Sporting Clays
Walker Balicki
Grand Champion
Muzzle Loading
Kayson Collier
Reserve Grand Champion
Muzzle Loading
DC Huff
Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.