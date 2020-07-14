Christian Burney

Tuesday

Jul 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM Jul 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM


This year’s 4-H State Shoot competition will use an "alternative format," according to Otero County 4-H Assistant Vicki Harris. State qualifiers will meet to compete on a date yet to be determined.


Targets and score cards will be sent following the event to the State Office to be placed.


"The 2020 Colorado State 4-H Shooting Sports Championships Alternate Format will serve as the qualifying event for Colorado 4-H Teams who will attend the 2021 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships," said Harris.


The Otero County 4-H Shooting Sports Contest took place July 10-11 at the La Junta Rifle Club in La Junta. The top six placings in all events qualify for the State Fair, except in the Shotgun category, where the top five placings qualify.


Harris shared the results of the local July 10-11 shooting competition with the newspaper as follows:


.22 Rifle – Open Sight


Junior


1. Dylen Ormiston


2. Ian Crouch


3. Kayson Collier


4. Jacey Ormiston


5. Garrett Pharr


6. Charlotte Heberlie


7. Copper Johnson


.22 Rifle – 3 Position


Junior


None


.22 Rifle – 4 Position


Junior


None


.22 Pistol


Junior


1. Taven Romero


.22 Pistol


Senior


1. Colin Baker


2. Faith Potter


3. Ashlyn Alvey


4. DC Huff


.22 Rifle – Open Sight


Senior


1. Walker Balicki


Air Rifle - Utiltiy


Junior


None


.22 Rifle – Scope


Junior


1. Dylen Ormiston


2. Kayson Collier


3. Taven Romero


4. Jacey Ormiston


5. Myles Hall


6. Copper Johnson


Air Rifle - Utiltiy


Senior


1. DC Huff


Air Pistol


Junior


None


.22 Rifle – Scope


Senior


1. Walker Balicki


2. Gavvian Meister


3. Danielle Meister


Air Rifle – 4P Sporter


Senior


1. Ashlyn Alvey


Air Pistol


Senior


1. Ashlyn Alvey


2. DC Huff


Shotgun – Trap


Junior


1. Kayson Collier


2. Corbin Krantz


3. Dylen Ormiston


4. Nate Nesselhuf


Shotgun – Trap


Senior


1. DC Huff


2. Walker Balicki


3. Faith Potter


4. Riggin Dutton


5. Gabe Proctor


6. Harrison Proctor


7. Gavvian Meister


Archery – Compound


Junior


1. Kayson Collier


2. Nate Nesselhuf


3. Joshua Larson


Shotgun – Skeet


Junior


1. Kayson Collier


2. Dylen Ormiston


Shotgun – Skeet


Senior


1. DC Huff


2. Walker Balicki


3. Riggin Dutton


4. Faith Potter


Archery – Compound


Limited - Senior


1. Ashlyn Alvey


2. Faith Potter


3. DC Huff


4. Walker Balicki


5. Colin Baker


6. Danielle Meister


Shotgun – Sporting Clays


Junior


1. Dylen Ormiston


2. Kayson Collier


Shotgun – Sporting Clays


Senior


1. DC Huff


2. Walker Balicki


3. Riggin Dutton


4. Faith Potter


Archery – Compound


Unlimited - Senior


1. Tannice Wetzel


Muzzleloading


Junior


1. Kayson Collier


Muzzleloading


Senior


1. DC Huff


Archery - Recurve


Junior


1. Kayson Collier


Grand Champions


Grand Champion


.22 Rifle – Open


Dylen Ormiston


Reserve Grand Champion


.22 Rifle – Open


Walker Balicki


Grand Champion


.22 Rifle – Scope


Dylen Ormiston


Reserve Grand Champion


.22 Rifle – Scope


Kayson Collier


Grand Champion


.22 Rifle – Peep


None


Reserve Grand Champion


.22 Rifle – Peep


None


Grand Champion


.22 Pistol


Colin Baker


Reserve Grand Champion


.22 Pistol


Faith Potter


Grand Champion


Air Rifle


Ashlyn Alvey


Reserve Grand Champion


Air Rifle


DC Huff


Grand Champion


Air Pistol


Ashlyn Alvey


Reserve Grand Champion


Air Pistol


DC Huff


Grand Champion


Archery - Compound


Kayson Collier


Reserve Grand Champion


Archery - Compound


Tannice Wetzel


Grand Champion


Archery - Recurve


Kayson Collier


Reserve Grand Champion


Archery - Recurve


None


Grand Champion


Shotgun - Trap


DC Huff


Reserve Grand Champion


Shotgun - Trap


Walker Balicki


Grand Champion


Shotgun – Skeet


DC Huff


Reserve Grand Champion


Shotgun - Skeet


Walker Balicki


Grand Champion


Shotgun – Sporting Clays


DC Huff


Reserve Grand Champion


Shotgun – Sporting Clays


Walker Balicki


Grand Champion


Muzzle Loading


Kayson Collier


Reserve Grand Champion


Muzzle Loading


DC Huff


Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.