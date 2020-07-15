`Childbirth Workshop’ offered

A Caring Pregnancy Center Life Services and Women’s Clinic is helping expectant mothers to prepare for birth through their "Childbirth Workshop."

Expectant moms participate in a 2-hour long workshop facilitated by Estrella Rodriguez, a rabor and

Delivery Registered nurse at Parkview Medical Center. The workshop covers topics such as signs that you're in labor, induction vs. natural labor, what to bring to the hospital, pain management, and more.

The Childbirth Class will be held from 4-6 p.m. July 29.

Every year, ACPC serves 550-600 new patients and clients in the center. Those clients visit an average of six times each for services which include pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, a full array of classes, and for material support including diapers and baby clothes.

The organization serves people of all ages, genders, religions, and backgrounds. Fundraisers and relationships in the community enable the center to provide free and confidential counseling and support to women and their families as the center strives to empower and educate them toward successful and healthy futures.

All classes at ACPC are free and open to the public.

Questions should be directed to the ACPC Office at 719-544-9321.