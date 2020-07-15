Otero County Clerks’ Office released the final local primary election results Thursday morning.

United States Senator

DEM

Andrew Romanoff — 628 votes

John Hickenlooper — 1,348 votes

Total votes — 1,976

LBR

Gaylon Kent — 6 votes

Raymon Anthony Duane — 3 votes

Total votes — 9 votes in all

REP

Cory Gardner — 2,544 votes

Representative to the 117th United States Congress District 4

DEM

Ike McCorkle — 1,619 votes

REP

Ken Buck — 2,512 votes

State Senator for District 35

DEM

Carlos Lopez — 1,674 votes

REP

Cleave Simpson — 2,387 votes

State Representative for District 47

DEM

Bri Buentello — 1,702

REP

Stephanie Luck — 1,224 votes

Ron Parker — 1,374 votes

Total votes — 2,598 in all

District Attorney for 16th Judicial District

DEM

Rodney Fouracre — 1,683 votes

REP

William Culver — 2,404 votes

Otero County Commissioner District 1

DEM

Christopher Moreno — 1,649 votes

REP

Robert Oquist — 2,539

Otero County Commissioner District 3

DEM

No candidates.

REP

James Baldwin — 2,472 votes

