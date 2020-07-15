A quarter of a century ago, the Pueblo Central High School Foundation awarded a single scholarship.

"The True Centralite" endowment went to Russell Lindquist.

This week, 31 Central graduates received vocational and academic scholarships totaling $39,000, with the minimum scholarship $1,000.

The scholarships were presented Monday in two socially distanced ceremonies at Zaragoza Hall. Longtime Central educator Lois Conatore-Houpe, a co-founder of the foundation, and board president Lori Miller, served as hostesses.

"Hilda Gallegos and myself are both original, founding members of the foundation, and we are still on the board of directors," said Conatore-Houpe, a member of the Central Class of 1977. "I remember how excited we were to be able to finally give one scholarship that inaugural year."

This latest round of giving represents the foundation’s enduring commitment to the futures of those who will forever call Central High School home.

Since its founding, the foundation has awarded about $250,000 to Wildcats through fundraising and the solicitation of donations and gifts from both alumni and non-graduates of the school.

During Monday’s presentation ceremonies, each recipient was asked to announce his or her college of choice as well as career goals.

Aaron Guerrero is bound for Colorado State University to study biology, with hopes of one day becoming an evolutionary biology researcher.

"It’s so great to have Central extending that helping hand," Guerrero said. "After four years, just knowing that I still have their continued support in whatever journey I decide to take is important."

Miller encouraged the recipients to remain true to the credo "once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat."

"We hope that you can come back and attend our fundraisers and help with our mission of supporting staff and students," she said.

Foundation Blue and White Scholarships were awarded to the following Wildcats:

Austin Allenback, Emerald Ramos, Shelby Diaz, Angelina Rodriguez, Kyleigh Espinoza, Avery Roman, Lacie Ferry, Taya Rosales, LeeAnn Garduno, Dejah Saenz; Aaron Guerrero, Rodney Sandoval, Bailee Hernandez, Zantia Valdez, Savannah Madrid Chevelle Velasquez, Keeley Pool and Dominik Villanueva.

Also awarded were these designated scholarships:

The True Centralite: Sonrisa Bustamante, Brandon Martin, Abigail Gridley, Charles McCulley-Sedillo.

The Baker Memorial: Nicholas Krasovic.

The Jo Perkins Memorial: Mollie Schloss.

The Elaine Burton-Bryan Memorial: Benjamin Torrez.

The Elizabeth Bongirno Memorial: Christian Romero.

The William "Bill" Hodges Memorial: Sean Pisciotta.

The Florencio "Florie" Alvarado Memorial: Jaeleah Sims-Goforth.

The McCulley Family Scholarship: Marcellous Martinez-Roebuck, Kalee Thompson.

Dr. Wetzig Memorial (funded through Southern Colorado Community Foundation): Cole Johnson.

Foundation board president Miller (Class of 1988) is assisted by co-vice presidents Doris Lucero (1967) and Yanera McCulley-Sedillo (1988), with others serving in various roles on the board.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.