With Colorado COVID-19 cases reaching 155 by 4 p.m. Wednesday and Department of Public Health and Environment projections indicating hospitals across the state could become overwhelmed by an influx of coronavirus cases by September if the virus's course is not turned around, Gov. Jared Polis announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon that would sign an executive order that day to mandate the use of face masks in indoor public settings.

The executive order, "Ordering Individuals in Colorado to Wear Non-Medical Face Coverings," also restates and reasserts that some employees are required to wear masks over the nose while at work and serving in the public.

"We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%," says an excerpt from the order signed by the governor Thursday. "Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly. A recent study from Goldman Sachs concluded that a federal mask mandate could save the U.S. economy Executive Order D 2020 138 July 16, 2020 Page 2 of 4 from taking a 5% hit to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). At this time, thirty-nine Colorado counties and municipalities already have mandatory mask orders in place.

The order mandates that all individuals over 10 years old must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when traveling on public transportation or entering or moving through a public indoor space, which the order defines as any public or private establishment that one would have reasonable right to access by their own means or through invitation.

"Any individual who endangers the health of others by knowingly entering or remaining in a Public Indoor Space, ... in violation of the terms of this Executive Order may be subject to civil or criminal penalties, including but not limited to prosecution for trespass," says the order.

Polis explained the logic behind a potential trespassing charge during the Thursday afternoon press conference. He said that a business, for example, has the right to refuse service or entry to customers who break their conduct policies. If someone were to refuse to wear a mask inside a business while the state mask mandate is in effect, that person would inherently be in violation of the mandate but would also be violating that business's conduct policy.

The mandate ensures that would be considered a violation one way or another as it straight up bans businesses, including owners, managers and operators, from providing service to prospective customers who refuse to wear a mask over their nose and mouth. Businesses are also required to post signs at entrances "

Businesses that violate the order could be subject to temporary suspension of their business license.

Individuals exempted from the mask requirement for indoor public places include: people 10 years old and younger and "individuals who cannot medically tolerate a face covering."

Polis's signing of Executive Order D 2020 138 Thursday came one day after Crowley / Otero Health Departments announced three new COVID-19 cases appeared at Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford on Wednesday.

