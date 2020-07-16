A 34-year-old Pueblo woman is facing felony charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death in connection with a fatal July 3 hit-and-run accident.

Sara Hernandez also has been charged with reckless driving.

At the intersection of South Santa Fe and Alan Hamel avenues in rainy conditions, police said Timothy Chambers, 60, was making a left hand turn onto Alan Hamel Avenue when he was struck by Hernandez’s vehicle.

The investigation revealed that Hernandez was traveling at least 30 miles over the speed limit at the time of the collision.

Chambers died from his injuries at a local hospital hours after the accident.

Missing person located

Police announced on Thursday that Mariah Vigil, 22, who had been reported as missing the day before, has been located, and is safe and sound.

Police investigate gunshot incident

At 2:05 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a local hospital after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off there.

The bullet hit the man in the right leg and passed through to his left leg.

"The victim provided very little information about the circumstances," said Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel. "A female was dropped off at the hospital with the victim. Supposedly, they were transported in her car by a friend, but she doesn’t know where her car or the friend are."

Officers were initially unable to locate the car or the driver as the investigation continues.

Burglary

An apartment in the 800 block of East Fourth Street was reported burglarized Wednesday, with $400 in video gaming equipment and $230 in cash stolen. The victim was at work when the home was broken into.

On Tuesday, a residence in the 100 block of Massari Road was broken into, with $1,200 worth of electronic devices stolen.

Auto theft

A maroon 1999 Acura ($2,500) was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Claremont Avenue Wednesday.

Theft

A $1,000 generator was reported stolen from the back of a camping trip-bound truck on 32nd Lane Tuesday.

Arrests

Adam J. Rivera, 32, of the 4000 block of Grand Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and criminal possession of a financial device-four or more/two different accounts (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Danny J. Dominguez Jr., 36, of an unspecified address on Hyacinth Street, was arrested Wednesday and place on a no-bond parole hold.

