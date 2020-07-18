AT THE ZOO

By Abbie Krause

"Look! Up in the sky! It’s…well, it’s what we do." That’s the soundtrack I hear in my head when I watch meerkats. Always on alert for predators, "meerkat sentry" is a critical role in a meerkat mob. The sentry keeps a lookout for threats while the rest of the group can focus on what they need to do like hunt, dig or sunbathe. While sunbathing is important to help them warm up in cool temps (and looks incredibly cute while they are doing it!), digging is what really gets them going. They can do it all day long, and often do. While, in the wild, meerkats are not above stealing the tunnels of other animals, they still do a lot of digging themselves.

Meerkats are built for digging. A special membrane over the eye protects it while burrowing, and their ears also close to keep sand out. Their feet have very long nonretractable claws to help them dig. Tunnels provide temperature regulated, protected homes for meerkats. They work cooperatively to build them and can construct elaborate tunnels within minutes. At the Pueblo Zoo, the zookeepers have to collapse the tunnels daily so the meerkats can start over every day. At one point, the keepers tried sand in the exhibit hoping that the tunnels would collapse more easily but those clever engineers immediately mixed in dirt with the sand to help provide more stability. So, the cycle continues… dig, collapse, dig, collapse. Everyone has a job.

The animal care staff at the Pueblo Zoo go to great lengths to ensure that all the animals have what they need to thrive. The Pueblo Zoo Behavioral Husbandry Program exists to ensure "the physical and psychological well-being of animals in our collection through animal training and enrichment." They make changes to each animal’s environment to give them choices and draw out their species-appropriate behavior – like digging. Meerkats live in two separate exhibits at the zoo. The one in the African dog/DeBrazza’s monkey exhibit is outdoors and features abundant digging opportunities. The one in the Islands of Life Building is a year-round indoor exhibit. Since there is not a large sand pit there, keepers provide many alternative enrichment opportunities such as tunnels, scented box puzzles, and different tunneling materials like straw. Meerkats are very curious and will explore these enrichment items all day long.

There are two groups of four meerkats in each of the exhibits. There are two males and two females in each group.Meerkats have a matriarchal social structure. Separating the females into two separate groups cuts down on conflict between dominant females. While each group has their own personalities and the exhibits provide different ways of viewing them in different seasons, the IOL building is currently not open due to COVID-19 restrictions. The group at the dog exhibit, however, would really "dig" seeing you!

Abbie Krause is the executive director of the Pueblo Zoo.