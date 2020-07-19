The city of Pueblo is receiving nearly $6 million in Federal CARES Act funding, and because of additional expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is money that is much needed to cover costs.

Council on Monday signed off on an emergency ordinance to distribute up to $5,575,945 in CARES Act funds to the city from the Coronavirus Relief Fund for costs that were incurred and will be incurred from March 1 through the end of this year.

The money has been made available to the city to address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency or were not accounted for in the budget for the state or government.

It has already been reported that some of this money will go toward hiring 10 COVID-19 educator and compliance technicians who will go out in the community to restaurants, bars, and other businesses to educate them on the guidelines for safely conducing business in the era of COVID-19 and what’s required by the state.

Gradisar said on Thursday that the rest of the money is expected to be used to cover a variety of unexpected expenses COVID-19 has brought upon the city.

For instance, the city so far has had to pay about $65,000 in expenses for employees who have had to isolate as a result of COVID-19.

"So rather than charge them for their sick leave, this will pick that up," Gradisar said.

Another example of the expenses the city has come across since the pandemic began is having to pay for much more frequent cleaning of its facilities.

At the Pueblo Memorial Airport, there has been an estimated $30,000 price tag put on the additional cleaning that has been needed to clean daily rather than a couple of times a week like previously, Gradisar said.

Gradisar also said the city is purchasing more equipment to regularly disinfect vehicles, and has bought software, cameras, and laptops that have been needed to meet the virtual needs of doing business the pandemic has necessitated.

"This is covering all those kinds of expenses," Gradisar said. "The money is important for us and it has to be used on expenditures related to COVID."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow