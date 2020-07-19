FLORENCE — Braden’s Pleasure Palace will come to life during "A Night at the Museum" event slated for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Pioneer Museum, 100 E. Front St.

Museum researchers have uncovered the original name -- Braden’s Pleasure Palace -- that was used for the museum building in the 1800s and they will share that and several other stories about Florence pioneers during the event.

Friends of the Museum also will provide wine and appetizers during the social-distancing event. Admission is $10 per person and proceeds will help the museum staff pay for energy and operating expenses, said Marty Lamm, museum spokesperson.

Visitors will be able to see the recently restored north wall of the Braden/Griffith Block. Jonathon Moss and his crew "pointed" the 100-plus-year-old sandstone by restoring mortar between the blocks and repairing chips.

Moss also will be on hand to explain the renovation. The first phase of pointing cost $6,358 and was paid for through the museum's fundraisers, those who purchased "Bricks for Bucks," Century Club members or visitors who bought items in the gift shop, Lamm said.

Phase Two of the point project will require work the west side of the Braden/Griffith Room and will cost $14,611.

"The west wall is larger and has a stairwell that will have to be negotiated in a safe manner by Jonathan and his crew. The final phase, but, the most costly phase of renovations, is the replacement of the three roofs of the building encompassing the Braden/Griffith Room, The Price/Lindsey Room and the Bill and Diana White Room and will cost $65,000," Lamm said.

Museum staff are seeking grant assistance for the renovations however, matching money from the museum is required.

Museum staff also are working with local Florence artist Sandy Dale who plans to create a mural on the backyard wall in the Industrial Garden area. The mural will feature the Miners of Cedar Creek Mine, based on an early 1900s photograph which includes the mine’s mule "Monk" and his miner friends. The 18-by-24 foot mural is expected to cost $1,200 and the staff is seeking donations.

Each $100 donor will receive a framed hand-colored photo collage plus their name will appear on a plaque near the mural.

For more details about the mural go to the Florence Bell Tower website at florenceartscouncil@yahoo.com or the museum website at www.florencepioneermuseum.org. The museum phone is 719-784-1904.

