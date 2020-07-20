After attending the inaugural performance of The Arts Academy at Pueblo County’s WINTERFEST in December 2018, Ronnie Sedillo and David Kennedy reached out to directors Kennedy Pugh and Roxanne Pignanelli to express their praise for the performances, with an offer to support the academy as major donors.

From that partnership resulted the Sedillo/Kennedy Family Trust Scholarships.

This year, Arts Academy standouts Aleiah Jasper, Samuel Muller and Jayden Kuhl each received a $1,000 award.

"We fell in love with the incredible caliber of the performances of the students and the commitment from the faculty and wanted to lend our financial support," said Sedillo.

Sedillo was a student of the performing arts at Pueblo County High with his longtime friend Kennedy Pugh, coordinator of teaching artists at the Arts Academy.

The scholarships are annually awarded to an Arts Academy graduate in the areas of theater, tech theater, vocal music, instrumental music, and dance.

Arts Academy seniors are invited to apply to the TAA Foundation Board in a process that requires four years of performance involvement as well as completion of a number of classes offered by the academy.

All submissions are reviewed and awarded by the board in a "blind" process.

Jasper, who received the award for theatrical arts, plans to study theater and dance at Colorado State University.

Kuhl, who received the award for technology (sound engineering), will attend Western College University to study engineering.

Muller received the award for instrumental music and will attend the University of Northern Colorado to study music education.

"We are so grateful to Ronnie and David for their generosity and commitment to young artists. As avid arts patrons on a global level, they keep this vision alive and well in our community: especially at a time that we need it most," said Pignanelli, director of the Arts Academy.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow