Cyclists along the TransAmerica Trail, a 4,215-mile trek from Astoria, Oregon, to Yorktown, Virginia, roll through the Steel City each year.

Pueblo carries the banner as the largest city along the coast-to-coast route and cyclists say it is considered a hub almost halfway through the twisting and turning national trail.

Adam Davidson, president of Southern Colorado Trail Builders, said the things that make Pueblo really interesting from a cyclist's standpoint are the variety and availability of trails in the city and surrounding areas.

The organization is the region’s preeminent cyclist organization.

"Whether you’re a coast-to-coast road cyclist who’s a hard core Tour de France type or mountain biker, or you’re just looking for a family cruise on a bike, it’s literally all here," Davidson said in a statement.

In recent years, Pueblo officials have made cycling a key recreational amenity in the community.

Cycling and casual riding has become even larger this year because of COVID-19, which had citizens staying at home. As soon state orders lifted, people were ready for the outdoors and cycling was a way to do it.

Bikes flew off the shelves at bike shops in Pueblo and across the nation.

In 2010, the Pueblo drafted its Bicycle Plan, which asserted to civic planners the importance of not only keeping the community’s bikeway infrastructure intact, but also to encourage new bikeways to cater to the ever-increasing popularity of cycling.

The route taken by the TransAmerica trail is just one small trail cited in that plan.

The more than 200-miles of bikeway within the city itself, runs to past Lake Pueblo State Park and winds through City Park, toward the Arkansas Riverwalk, east to the Arkansas Valley.

"People don’t think of the activity this area provides," Davidson said.

"You can ride through, get coffee and a sandwich, and ride without traffic all the way to Lake Pueblo State Park. When going through most cities, avoiding cars is a luxury."

Davidson said in comparison with the Denver area, the population is not as dense. He said there’s not as much congestion.

"That’s why a lot of people come to Pueblo. There’s a crazy amount of variety, and it’s all right here."

Davidson has devised a two-day, 96-mile ride that rolls through San Isabel and Beulah, and is one of about 100 routes worldwide that are featured on Bikepacking.com.

Anyone interested in trying the course for themselves can get the full course at: https://bikepacking.com/routes/adventure-origins-overnighter/.

"We want to break down barriers for participation in activities along all these trails," Davidson said.

"Working with community governments and local community members, there are so many opportunities to help people get out there."

