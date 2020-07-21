Traffic diversion at City Park on Friday

Pueblo Parks and Recreation officials on Friday will be cutting down a large Linden tree that is located near The Rides at City Park and the caboose in City Park.

"To assist in our operations, the maintenance crew will be contracting a large crane," said Lee Carstensen, parks supervisor for Pueblo Parks and Recreation. "Because the crane is so large, the road will be closed for the one way traffic that travels north on City Park Avenue from 6:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m."

Cartensen detailed how the closure will work: Traffic barriers will be positioned at the south end of City Park Avenue blocking the road to thru traffic. To divert the traffic, three large boulders located at the east end of Nuckolls Avenue will be removed and a temporary ramp will be built so that traffic can be diverted over the curb and continue east passing by the tennis court entrance. The traffic will then be able to turn left on Calla Avenue and proceed to Goodnight Avenue. The ramp will be removed, the rocks replaced and road re-opened once the tree is removed.