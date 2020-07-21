A fired projectile, possibly a bullet or BB, caused $1,000 in damage to a window at the East Side Child Care Center in the 2700 block of East Eighth Street, according to a report from Monday.

In another instance of criminal mischief, a 50-year-old Pueblo woman driving a 2009 Cadillac is suspected of tossing a rock through the windshield of a female’s 2007 Ford Edge, causing $500 in damage.

The incident occurred in the area of West 18th Street and Hooper Avenue, according to a report from Saturday.

On Sunday, two tires of a 2007 International tow truck were slashed, leaving the owner with a $1,000 loss.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Lincoln Street, and a 39-year-old Pueblo man is listed in the report as the suspect.

Auto theft

A silver 2002 Buick Regal ($4,000) was reported stolen from the 900 block of West U.S. Highway 50 Monday.

Arrests

David S. Ramsey, 40, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, with no bail set, and on three fugitive of justice warrants.

Joshua Martinez, 40, of South Angus Avenue in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on suspicion of menacing and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.