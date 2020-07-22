The following is the seventh story in a series looking back at the individual and state champions at Pueblo West High School since the school opened its doors in 1997.

The Pueblo West High School boy’s basketball team had an incredible run in 2015-16 that culminated in the Cyclones winning the Class 4A state boys basketball championship.

Led by one of the state’s best players, David Simental, West routed Valor Christian 70-51 on March 12, 2016 at Colorado University to win the school’s first basketball title.

"Winning the title in 2016 was unbelievable," Simental said. "We talked about it all year. So to actually do it was pretty awesome. It really just made me want to win it again."

Simental, a junior that season, scored a game-high 27 points in the championship contest. Kenny Tack scored 15 and Braden Shirley added 11.

The Cyclones finished the season with a 25-3 overall record. Simental was selected to the 4A all-state basketball team (and would be again his senior season). He averaged 24.6 points per game to lead the Cyclones while Tack averaged 13.1 and Nieyeme Smyer-Williams averaged 11.6 as a sophomore.

Pueblo West began its playoff run by toppling Mesa Ridge 84-73. The Cyclones then defeated Durango 52-41 in the Sweet 16 before beating Denver South 79-67 in the Great 8.

The run continued in the Final Four when West beat Vista Ridge 65-54, setting up a matchup with Valor Christian.

The Eagles entered the game 25-2 and one of the state’s top seeds.

Simental said each player on the team embraced their role whether it was scoring, passing, playing defense or ball-handling.

That, along with the team playing its best basketball at the right time of the year, is what allowed the Cyclones to go on a tear in the state playoffs.

"Nobody cared about stats or stuff outside of winning state," Simental said. "We came together at the right time and everyone embraced their role."

While Simental, Tack and Shirley led the way with scoring other players like Smyer-Williams, Mitch Mayber, Jacob Wilkinson and Dean Thompson helped stifle Valor Christian in other ways.

Mayber and Smyer-Williams -- along with Simental -- acted as facilitators, dishing the ball to open shooters and controlling the tempo of the game.

Wilkinson and Thompson were enforcers down low, not allowing any easy buckets in the paint.

Simental said that the 2016 championship season really illustrated how important the team concept is in the game of basketball.

It’s a lesson he still leans on while playing college hoops at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

"I learned it takes a team to win," he said. "It’s hard to do it by yourself. We came together at the right moment which helped us to win state. College is so much different, but it still takes a collective effort to accomplish anything."

The season before the title run ended abruptly.

Pueblo West lost in the opening round of the state playoffs.

However, Simental said that the team knew it’s potential. The team knew it could win a state title and set its sights on the "big gold ball" early on in the fall of 2015.

"The whole year I had no other goal in mind other than winning the title," he said. "I remember coach (Bobby) Tyler was always talking about the ‘big gold ball.’ There was nothing else that mattered during that season."

Winning the state title wasn’t just the goal -- it was the expectation.

"When we did it, I was unbelievably excited," Simental said. "But, I expected us to do it."

Pueblo West was the heavy favorite to repeat the state title in 2016-17.

The Cyclones finished 23-3 overall but lost to rival South 64-62 in the Great 8.

Despite climbing the mountain the season before, Simental said he does wish that team the following year had won a title as well.

"The only regret I have is that I didn’t win two," he said. "I felt we had a great opportunity to win my senior year as well. But it just shows you how difficult it is."

Simental averaged 25.8 points per game and was selected to the all-state first team for a second consecutive season.

After high school Simental went to Montana State University-Billings and played five games before a season-ending injury.

He then transferred to Central Wyoming college and played there a year before returning to Pueblo to join the Thunderwolves.

In his first season at CSU-Pueblo, Simental was the team’s leading scorer. He averaged 15.9 points per game and scored a season-high 42 points in a game earlier in the season.

And while he now focuses on his time on a college hardwood, the title in 2016 is something he’ll always look back at fondly.

"It’s a pretty cool feeling knowing our banner will always hang at the Pueblo West gym," Simental said. "To know we are one of the only teams to win it from Pueblo is a great accomplishment. Even if another team wins it in the future, we will always be the first to do it at West.

"I am extremely grateful to have been a part of that 2016 team."

