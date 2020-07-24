By Robert Boczkiewicz, La Junta Tribune-Democrat

DENVER -- A woman who sued the Manzanola school board for kicking her off the board has dropped her lawsuit.

"I was at a huge disadvantage," Lorraine G. Melgosa told the Tribune-Democrat and the Fowler Tribune last week. "They had a lawyer paid by the school's insurance."

She represented herself, rather than hiring an attorney. "My time is better spent with my grandkids."

The newpaper(s) reported in October that her lawsuit claimed that the other board members violated her constitutional right to due process when they removed her in November, 2018. She had been elected in November, 2017.

The case was in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

The board members and Supt. Thomas Myles Wilke, who also was a defendant, denied her claims.

The board defendants were Larry Padilla, William Hodges and Felipe Padilla. Former board member Thomas Reyes was listed as a defendant but he died.

Other defendants were three of her neighbors and a teacher for their alleged roles in calling for her ouster. They are Ellen Murphrey, Tiffany Salazar and her husband Edward Salazar, plus teacher Patty Young.

Melgosa alleged "willful and malicious defamation" by those defendants.

She sought a court order to reinstate her to the board, as well as an unspecified amount of money from the defendants to compensate her for what she said occurred. She claimed the defendants’ actions "caused permanent and irreparable harm to her reputation, economic condition and emotional and mental health."

In documents filed in court, the school district defendants took the position that she "was ineligible to continue serving on the Manzanola 3J Board of Education due to her non-residence in the district." They cited a state law they say does not allow non-residents to serve.

Melgosa asserted she had been staying temporarily at her ranch outside the district and provided proof -- utility bills and driver’s license -- of her residence in the district. She said she lived at the ranch while her home in the district was being renovated.

Melgosa alleged she was kicked off the board "after a long smear campaign promulgated by the defendants against her and in retaliation for questioning payments and contracts to (Wilke), his misuse of district funds and lies to cover it up and other inappropriate actions" by him and the board.

In April, Judge Daniel D. Domenico dismissed some of Melgosa's claims.

She said last week in a telephone interview that she sued "to clear my name and get the truth out, and get my seat back.

"I'm probably never going to be able to get the truth out," she said. Some school district residents may not believe the truth, anyway, she said.

"Board members had to face the consequences of the lawsuit and hopefully they will act in the interest of the students, and not of the superintendent, and act within the law."

The board appointed Murphrey on Dec. 10, 2018 to fill her seat.