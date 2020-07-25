Contributed

FORT COLLINS - Canvas Credit Union is pleased to announce that Gary Ozzello will be joining the organization as its new Director of University Relations. Ozzello will take over the position that became available following Matt Lubick's departure to re-enter the college coaching ranks at the University of Nebraska.

"It's nearly impossible to put into words just how excited I am to join the Canvas Credit Union team," Ozzello said. "I am so thankful to have this opportunity to be part of another great Colorado institution, and I am focused on contributing in any way that I can."

Ozzello has been part of the Colorado State University fabric for the past 46 years. After earning his degree and working as an intern, he served the University in several capacities, including as Media Relations Director and as Senior Associate Athletics Director. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Community Outreach and Engagement, working as the University's liaison with city staff and government, as well as overseeing institutional partnerships with the Colorado Rockies, the FORTitude 10k Classic, and many others. In the spring of 2019, he was honored by the University with a Distinguished Service Award for his commitment and dedication to the CSU community for more than four decades.

"The boundless possibilities for creating incredible impact with Colorado State University through financial literacy, engagement, and the cooperative spirit continue to humble me," said Canvas Credit Union President/CEO. Having the best and brightest help us bring our vision to fruition is what we are all about. We are known for our people. Adding Gary to our Canvas family will help us to engage even more fully with the university including the students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Gary's an institution. He also shares our vision to help even more Rams afford life. I'm honored to welcome him to the team."

As Director of University Relations at Canvas Credit Union, Ozzello will draw on his vast experience and extensive network throughout the University system to oversee initiatives and strategies that enhance the Canvas/Colorado State University partnership. Gary will begin his new role with Canvas in early August 2020.