Two teenagers are in custody following a reported armed carjacking early Saturday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel, Officer Julee Burns was dispatched to a Downtown convenience store at 5:14 a.m. There, a victim told her two males robbed him of his pickup truck at gun point.

Officer Joe Cardona soon spotted the stolen vehicle on Mesa Avenue. He initiated a pursuit and was joined by pfficer Greg Golden.

At Routt and Emerson avenues, the suspects crashed into a fence and tree and fled on foot. Officers were in the area and set a perimeter.

Officer Keegan Verdugo soon captured one of the suspects, with the other taken into custody a short time later.

The two suspects are 17 and 14 years old. The younger of the two had a felony warrant.

The weapons used in the carjacking, an Airsoft pistol and loaded .22-caliber revolver, were recovered.

The two suspects were booked into the Pueblo Youth Center.

Assault arrest

A man with $50,000 felony warrant, as well as a misdemeanor warrant, now has an assault-related charge following an early Saturday morning incident.

At 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in Belmont on report of a domestic disturbance. The victim said her ex-fiance, Vicente J. Ybarra, 28, came to the residence but she refused to let him in.

While she was looking out a window, the suspect reportedly punched the glass, breaking it and hitting the victim in the face. In the process, Ybarra cut his hand so badly that he had to take himself to the hospital.

Officer Verdugo found Ybarra there, getting stitched up.

The suspect is facing charges related to the assault and was booked on the warrants.

Crosses, not rifles

At midnight Friday, officers were dispatched to a church in Belmont on a report of a possible burglary in progress.

A caller reported that a male, possibly armed with a rifle, was attempting to break into the church.

There, police contacted a male who had not a rifle but several crosses he’d made out of bamboo.

"He said he’d come to the church to pray outside because he wants things to ’be better,’" noted Capt. Rummel. "He said he now attends another church, but began his spiritual journey at that church some time back"

The cooperative cross-maker offered officers one his creations, as well as a demonstration of how he can toss his hat up into the air in a twirl before catching it on his head right side up, with the bill facing backwards: just like he wears it.

"Pretty impressive," noted Rummel.

Although there was no evidence of an attempted burglary, the cross-maker/hat-twirler was issued a new court date on an old trespassing case.

Photographer loses equipment

A local photographer engaged in a photo shoot at City Park Friday returned to her possibly unlocked vehicle to discover nearly $4,000 in cameras and lenses, $100 in cash and a cellphone, missing.

Auto theft

A silver 2008 Jeep Liberty ($6,000) was reported stolen Friday from the 1700 block of Constitution Road.

Arrests

Chelsey R. Weatherspoon, 33, of the 4700 block of North Freeway, was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony theft-between $2,000 and $5,000 and identity theft/use of a financial transaction device. Bail information was not readily available.

Gilbert P. Thomas, 33, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass. He also had a felony warrant. Bail information was not readily available.

Brian L. Phillips, 44, of the 1000 block of Bragdon Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for robbery.

John D. Garnier, 29, of the 700 block of Van Buren Street, was arrested Thursday on two fugitive of justice warrants and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Michael A. Romero Jr., 40, of an unspecified block of South Chimazo Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Thursday on a warrant and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Lance P. Hecht-Baker, 27, of the 1600 block of Genes Street, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree possession of contraband, suspicion of second-degree burglary-dwelling and criminal mischief-$5,000 to $20,000, with no bail set.

