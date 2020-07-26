Chelsey R. Weatherspoon, 33, of the 4700 block of North Freeway, was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony theft-between $2,000 and $5,000 and identity theft/use of a financial transaction device. Bail information was not readily available.

Gilbert P. Thomas, 33, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass. He also had a felony warrant. Bail information was not readily available.

Brian L. Phillips, 44, of the 1000 block of Bragdon Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for robbery.

John D. Garnier, 29, of the 700 block of Van Buren Street, was arrested Thursday on two fugitive of justice warrants and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Michael A. Romero Jr., 40, of an unspecified block of South Chimazo Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Thursday on a warrant and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Lance P. Hecht-Baker, 27, of the 1600 block of Genes Street, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree possession of contraband, suspicion of second-degree burglary-dwelling and criminal mischief-$5,000 to $20,000, with no bail set.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.