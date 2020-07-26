For the first time, the United Way of Pueblo County’s annual meeting and honors luncheon will take place in the virtual realm.

The 97th event begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No cost registration is open at: pueblounitedway.org/annualmeeting, with a donation option available. Upon registration, an email confirmation will be sent with links to the livestream.

Registrants also will receive reminders with the same information.

"Each year, United Way celebrates the advocacy and support from partners in the Pueblo community at this event," said Bianca Hicks, a spokeswoman for the United Way. "Traditionally held in May, the meeting and honors luncheon has been transitioned to a virtual event due to public health concerns relating to COVID-19."

The following are the 2020 honorees who will be recognized:

Corporate Leadership Award For Excellence And Outstanding Coordinator Award: PCAPP Partners, Bechtel Group Foundation and PCAPP Partners: Bechtel, AECOM and Battelle Team

Corporate Leadership Award For Excellence: Ent Credit Union; Black Hills Energy; Xcel Energy

Outstanding Coordinator Award: Scott Cummings, Transportation Technology Center, Inc,; Tracey Sample, city of Pueblo

Outstanding Coordinator Award-Lifetime Achievement: Dave Parry, formerly with the Gas Division of Xcel Energy; Barbara Coombs, formerly with Pueblo County; Renee Richardson, formerly with US Bank

Outstanding New Coordinator: Denise DeNardo, Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment; Racheal Morris, Parkview Medical Center; Alice Padilla, Vestas Towers

Outstanding Small Business Employee Campaigns: Rampart Supply; Blazer Electric Supply

Outstanding Ambassador Award: Joe Pye; Reid Weber; Slane Dickerson, Blazer Electric Supply Company; Rod Slyhoff

Outstanding Volunteer: Bonnie Dickerson; Derek Apodaca, Middle School Mentoring Program; Gale Hamby, Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Special Recognition: IBEW/NECA Emergency Electrical Repair Program

100% Participation Campaigns: AECOM; Bechtel; Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County; East Side Child Care Center; Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce; Pueblo Child Advocacy Center; United Way of Pueblo County

The virtual event is sponsored by Xcel Energy, Pueblo Water, Collins Aerospace, Pepsi, 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Black Hills Energy, Blazer Electric Supply, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Southside Children’s Center, Target Distribution Center, and US Bank.

The event is produced by GOAL High School.

