Lauren Boebert, congressional candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District and political newcomer, brought her campaign to the Steel City Monday -- a place she called "the most energetic in the district."

"The people here really love America, cherish their freedom and they do whatever they can to make sure that those freedoms and rights are secure for future generations," Boebert said after a speech at the Red Barn Hall on Pueblo’s South Side.

Trump Victory hosted the Women for Trump MAGA Meet-Up with senior adviser to the Trump Campaign, John Pence, and Boebert.

"It’s very encouraging that Pueblo County did vote for President Trump in 2016. It was the first time in decades that a Republican presidential candidate had won in Pueblo," Boebert said.

"And I believe that he is going to win Pueblo even bigger this time."

Pence, who is the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, said he was in Pueblo to support Republican candidates while building one of the largest grassroots movements in American political history.

"Our Trump Victory Program is very much based on neighborhood team leaders working with local leaders here in Pueblo to help us share this Republican message -- the message of freedom, prosperity, security and opportunity for every American," Pence said.

"This is a launching pad."

Boebert, a 33-year-old mother of four boys, challenged Rep. Scott Tipton in a primary and beat him for the Third District, which includes the Western Slope and Southern Colorado, ending in the east with Pueblo County.

Tipton is a five-term Republican congressman.

Boebert backs gun rights, President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda, and small government and limited spending.

"The Democrats here in Pueblo are blue-collar, hard-working, Second Amendment, pro-life people. It’s not your typical Democrat that you would see in Denver or Boulder.

"There’s a value for life here in Pueblo that is just really exemplary."

Boebert was able to gain meaningful support in the state as she positioned herself as a candidate more aligned with Trump's agenda.

She said Pueblo citizens love their freedoms and they love America.

"They don’t want government controlling their lives and all of their decisions and everything that they are doing. They want the freedom to make their own decisions, whether that be health care or school choice. They want to be able to defend their lives with their Second Amendment rights," Boebert said, which a hand gun strapped to her right hip.

Boebert said the Third District is large, "but we are a very rural district and a lot of our values align. I will always listen to the people and bring their interests to the forefront of all of my decision-making," she said.

"But we will do everything that we can to make sure that their rights are secure and they are represented effectively and that they have a good strong voice who will be a fighter for them each and every day that I serve in the House of Representatives."

Boebert, who has visited Pueblo several times, told a crowd of about 50 people that she ran for Congress because she saw that there was a battle for the heart and soul of the country taking place.

"I saw that there were people who want to take everything from us. They want to take away our freedoms, our rights. As COVID-19 has shown us, they want to take away our small businesses, our property," she said.

She said it wasn’t enough for her to sit at home and be quiet.

"I grew up in a home where my mom was a lifelong Democrat. I know exactly what it’s like to depend on government -- to depend on those handouts," Boebert said.

"It was a very limiting cycle of poverty that we were stuck in and I mean stuck. I am so grateful to have gotten out of that. And I’ll tell you what, I am the Democrats’ worst fear because I am supposed to be one of them.

"I grew up in their systems and I broke out. I broke free and I saw that I could make a successful life not depending on government."

She said she’s not a conservative or a Republican because someone told her to be, instead it was because her life experiences created who she is today.

