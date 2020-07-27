The Optimist Club of Pueblo has selected Katie Madic as its Faye Rouch Scholarship recipient.

The Faye Rouch Scholarship is a $1,000, one-year scholarship offered to a local student who is pursuing a higher education course of study that will benefit youth of the community, per the Optimist Club’s mission.

Madic, a 2020 graduate of South High School, will attend the University of Northern Colorado to study speech pathology.

"She is an amazing young women who we think will go far in her chosen field," said Carl Ballinger, a spokesman for the Optimist Club of Pueblo.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow