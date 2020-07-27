Three outstanding Pueblo School District 60 employees received 2020 Pueblo School District 60 Classified Staff of the Year Awards.

The honorees are Heritage Elementary School nutrition services leader Shay Robinson, teaching and learning administrative assistant Kathy Vail, and Centennial High School principal's secretary Pam Hough.

Thirteen classified staff employees were nominated by D60 staff members, parents and/or administrators for going "above and beyond" in their service to D60 and their schools.

Nominees included Dianne Carrillo (athletics), Valerie Gallegos and Amanda Vigil (Pueblo Academy of Arts), Cleone Harder and Rochelle Medina (Corwin International Magnet School), Heather Huffman (Central), Scott Marshall (custodial), Lydia Portillos (Franklin School of Innovation), Chris Romero (maintenance) and Tony Saiz (Carlile Elementary School.)

Robinson was nominated by Krista Lauricella and Catherine Sajbel.

"Shay goes above and beyond for our students," notes her nomination letter. "She ensures every day that meals are prepared and served to our students. She knows our students by name and all of their needs. When we have special events, she is always there to participate."

"She runs a tight ship. Her kitchen is immaculate. She greets everyone in the morning with a smile. She genuinely cares. When we need help, Shay is always there to lend a hand."

Vail was nominated by Morganlee Kempf and Jacque Phillips.

From her nomination letter: "The first thing you notice about Kathy is her calm and pleasant demeanor. She is a dynamic individual ready to tackle new challenges. She carries it out to the highest degree and without doubt no matter what is asked of her.

"Her energy in attacking a task is almost unparalleled. Kathy is meticulous in her work and handles all responsibilities with efficiency and professionalism. If you need help, Kathy is there to help without a doubt."

Hough was nominated by Principal Dave Craddock and Nic Roberts.

"If you asked any employee here, they would say that Pam is the epicenter of our school," her nomination letter reads. "Pam is a champion for students. She works tirelessly on her own time to create and promote achievements by our students.

"She assumes the responsibility for running our website because it is one of many vehicles to promote students. On her own time, she bridges that gap between a foundation board that operates mainly on nightly meetings, to ensure that information regarding students and staff are immediately promoted the next day at school."

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.