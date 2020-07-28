Contributed

Weston Buhr, a 12th grade La Junta High School student, was one of ten national officers elected to serve on the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Executive Council. The virtual National Leadership Conference was held in Washington, D.C. in July, 2020.

During School Year 2020-2021, Weston will serve as the FCCLA National Vice President of Community Service. There were 33 FCCLA members who took part in the election process for the ten national offices, and they underwent intense interviews, an FCCLA knowledge test, and prepared and presented a speech during the three-day virtual conference.

As a National Officer, Weston will be accompanying the team of nine other national officers, to Reston, Vt., in August to prepare for the upcoming year. The national officers will be setting goals, planning future workshops, and setting meetings on the local, state, and national level. During the year, Weston will also assist in planning the focus and content for the 2021 National Leadership Conference to be held in Nashville, Tenn.

FCCLA is a student-led organization that continues to provide students with employability skills and career preparation, financial literacy education, environmental process awareness, traffic safety laws, community service opportunities, and leadership development. FCCLA helps young men and women become leaders, able to address important personal, family, work, and societal issues, and mature as a successful leader in their community. For more information on FCCLA, please contact Weston at weston.buhr@gmail.com

The highest leadership honor an FCCLA member can achieve is being elected to serve on the National Executive Council, and Weston is a deserving FCCLA member of that honor. Weston is the son of Dan and Kellie Buhr of La Junta.