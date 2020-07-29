Small businesses throughout the Pueblo community have struggled to regain momentum after the coronavirus pandemic forced a temporary closure, but Pastor Paul Montoya is determined to help change that.

Montoya whose church, Martin Luther King Jr. Church and Youth Center, 110 S. La Crosse St., has frequently provided food and other necessities for the homeless throughout the Pueblo community, decided along with Chris Osorio, that in order to further spread positivity, they would hold a car show every weekend in front of various small businesses.

“It’s hard for these small businesses to get up and running again,” Montoya said. “I decided every Saturday to go out, get two cars from various car clubs and park them in front of these small businesses. But we’re going to park them out front to attract people to come in and buy from these small business owners.”

The event, People Helping People in the Pueblo Community, will be held every Saturday for the remainder of the month, and longer if possible.

“If it brings a positive outlook, we can take it for as long as it takes for people to get the help they need,” Montoya said. “Not every car club can take the same cars every Saturday, because they work. So that is a blessing because it will be different cars every week.”

The 10 car clubs participating include, Play Time’s Over Car Club, Luxury Car Club, Nothing Else Matters Car Club, Casual Cruisers, Rollerz Only Car Club, East Side Action Support, Citizens United For Eastwood Heights, Pillars of Unity, Pueblo United, and Boss Life.

Each car club is donating $10 to provide hot dogs, chips, and soda, free to those who visit the event in hopes of regaining customers for the small businesses.

The first People Helping People in the Pueblo Community event will be held in front of Da Golson’s Spot, 2213 W. Northern Avenue, Saturday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

“We are going to set up our tables, canopies and banners of which businesses we are helping,” Montoya said. “Then before we disperse on Saturday when the event is over, we will vote which business is next. So, people will say which business they would recommend, then during the week we will go and speak with that business in order to set up the next Saturday.”

Montoya said the owner of Da Golson’s asked how to repay the pastor for his attempts to bring business back into the community. His response was, as long as these small businesses regain their customer base, that is enough.

“I want to bring something positive to help these small business owners because COVID-19 affected so many businesses,” Montoya added.

Osorio manages all media for Montoya and will be documenting each event through photos and video.

If anyone within the community would like to help, Montoya said to contact him at 719-778-8665.

