Thursday

Jul 30, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Contributed by Bent County Extension Office


Grand champion sheep - Roree Willbanks


Reserve grand champion sheep - Windsor Leighty


Breeding Sheep - Kaden Maes


Grand champion swine - Cyler Jagers


Reserve grand champion swine- Tuff Kelley


Breeding swine - Tuff Kelley


Grand champion goat - Cassidy Jagers


Reserve grand champion goat - Corbin Jagers


Bent County born and raised goat - Corbin Jagers


Grand champion beef - Maggie Chase


Reserve grand champion beef - Kasen Malone


Bent county born and raised beef - Maggie Chase


Breeding Beef - Weston Morgan


Beef rate of gain - Tayton Coulter