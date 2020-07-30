Contributed

The Fowler FBLA Chapter had the opportunity to compete at the state level this spring virtually. Fifteen members decided to take on the challenge and 11 earned top 10 finishes. In Computer Applications, Liam Griffy placed 2nd , Gabriel Proctor 6th , Molly Tate 8th , and Laney Nelson 10th . Braxton Bates placed 2nd in Database Design & Applications. Samantha Graham was 5th in Healthcare Administration. The team of Martha Castaneda, Jayden Osborne, and Kaley Pieper placed 5th in Publication Design. Taylor Osborne placed 5th in Spreadsheet Applications. Rounding out the honors was Avery Bouldin, with a 2nd place finish in Word Processing.

The top four placers were eligible to compete at Nationals, which was virtual as well. Avery Bouldin came away with a 5th place finish in Word Processing. She qualified for Nationals all four years in high school and placed 5th in Spreadsheet Applications as a freshman and 6th place as a sophomore in Computer Applications. She is the first four time qualifier in school history and this is a huge accomplishment because you have to choose a new event each time you compete at Nationals.

Congratulations to all members who competed despite not being able to attend the conferences in person.