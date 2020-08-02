Cec Sanders crooks her finger and wiggles it to urge a visitor to come forward as her blue eyes twinkle with delight.

She wants the visitor to see the four baby pronghorn that are napping next to each other in a large enclosure at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab she runs with her husband Tom. Nearby, this year’s batch of orphaned fawns perk their heads up hoping it is time for one of the three bottle feedings they will get today.

The humans don’t get any closer. The couple love the animals and because of that, they don’t want humans to get too close.

"They cannot be around people. If they get habituated to people it’s a death sentence for them," Tom Sanders reports.

This year’s batch of deer, pronghorns, black bear cubs and bobcat kits all will be released back into the wild when they are old enough.

There have been just two mountain lions that they kept for life because the felines would not have been able to survive on their own. When they died, "we trickled their ashes to the top of three mountains," Cec Sanders said.

"We believe wild things should be wild," she said.

"It just really seems like the right thing to do and there are very few resources to help wildlife," Tom Sanders said.

When you look at the two by the numbers it is astonishing - 54 years of togetherness, 48 years of marriage, about 37 years of wildlife rehab work and 30 years of teaching.

As licensed rehabilitation experts they’ve rescued hundreds of deer, close to 200 bears and assorted pronghorn, bobcats, badgers, raccoon, fox, porcupine and even hedgehogs.

It all started when the couple lived in Pueblo and agreed to help "Bird Lady," the late Glenna Beck, with little animals like raccoons, rabbit and squirrel. That was in 1983 or 1984, Tom Sanders said.

"We never had plans to do this it just happened," Cec Sanders admits.

Before long the deer and pronghorn came, then a bear that had to live in their stock trailer for three or four days before they could get a new cage welded. Even though they lived on a double lot that was double fenced, they decided it was time to move to the boonies.

"We moved up here to Wetmore in 1986 and got our own license," she said.

They continued to commute to Pueblo to teach until Tom Sanders retired from Central after a bad horseback riding accident in 1998 and she retired from Highland Park Elementary a year later. Even after retiring, they have worked with steadfast energy saving the wild things, continuing to expand the enclosures on site and even recently added an intensive care shed that is a private and quiet place for injured animals to recuperate.

It is hard work caring for the animals and a lot of long hours. At times it is devastating -- 70 percent of fawns born in the wild will die and 50 percent of black bear cubs also die.

The fawns are "very fragile, susceptible to stress," Tom Sanders said.

Then by July, the injured babies come in -- hit by cars or chased and injured by dogs. They require even more dedicated care.

At one point, Cec Sanders was attacked by a mountain lion who gnawed on her head. Luckily her husband was there to help her escape and 29 staples later she was back to work.

There are miracles too. One pronghorn who was born on a roadway as the mother died came to them at about two hours old.

"We got to see him take his first steps and now he’s doing great," Cec Sanders said.

And there are a lot of laughs.

"Last year, we had the bedlam bears -- eight all together -- it was like a circus. They would all go in the same stock bin -- Tom called it the clown car," she said with a giggle.

Although the couple do all the work themselves without volunteers, they have about 200 steadfast supporters who help with donations, supplies, expenses and moral support. That’s a blessing considering a bag of powdered fawn milk substitute costs $135 and they’ve gone through 10 bags already this year.

It is people like former Pueblo attorney David Shaw who have saved the day. When he first met the couple, he completed their nonprofit paperwork free of charge.

"You cannot believe what he has done for us over the years. He has just been unbelievable -- we don’t have to do fundraisers," she said.

Because the couple have gained such credibility -- most wildlife caretakes only last an average of 2-3three years -- the support pours in from former students to people they don’t even know.

"I am mind blown by the support that we get," Cec Sanders said.

One convenience store clerk pulled Cec Sanders aside, grabbed her hand and pushed $2 into it.

"She said, ‘I don’t have much but I want to help.’ This brings tears to my eyes," Cec Sanders said.

The stress of the unknown impact of the coronavirus on animals is a new challenge for the couple this year.

"It is my biggest worry - we not only have to protect ourselves but we have to protect the animals. They are just beginning to learn that some animals are susceptible to the virus," Tom Sanders said.

The couple have the only rehab that can take deer because of chronic wasting disease concerns.

It all boils down to one simple mission.

"We do the best we can with them while they are here. We can’t guarantee success, but we give them a chance.

They need to be free," she said.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.