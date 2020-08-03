Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, has issued a response to a July 28 letter from legislative Republicans to Gov. Jared Polis requesting a special session and proposing a plan that would defund public schools.

"The Republicans’ letter to the governor is the epitome of partisan gamesmanship. Rather than coming to the table in good faith, they chose to engage in underhanded tactics in an effort to score cheap political points. Sadly, this stunt and their subsequent proposal are to the detriment of students," Garcia wrote.

"Their shortsighted plan would hollow out public schools – which are already struggling – and create an inconsistent, patchwork of learning experiences for our kids. We need holistic solutions that help our teachers and students get back to school safely, not extreme partisan policies meant to stoke political fires and grab press attention.

"It’s time to listen to those on the frontline of education, not rush to conclusions and force through a thinly-veiled voucher program that only further disenfranchises low-income and minority students."

The letter, which was signed by all 16 members of the Senate Republicans and 20 of 24 House Republicans, urges Gov. Polis to call a special session to consider a plan that would divert some per-pupil funding from public schools to parents.

"Over 30,000 Coloradans have signed a petition pleading for a safe return to in-person learning in school this fall," the letter reads. "At the same time, our largest school employee union and its local constituent associations have asserted that they will not return to teach unless further precautions are taken.

"Many parents are both uncertain and fearful — fearful both as to their children’s health and to the quality and continuity of their education. In the face of these mixed messages and uncertainty, parents have implored us to take action to give them the freedom to choose what is best for their children and to do so in a way that they can manage and afford."

The GOP proposal, as expressed in the letter, suggests a portion of per-pupil funding be taken away from schools and given to parents whose children will not be attending public school full time due to the pandemic.

These funds, the letter asserts, "would allow parents to remain at home, engage an educator, purchase quality curriculum and materials, and if necessary, the computers and broadband service to ensure access."

This move, Garcia contends, would "bleed struggling districts of essential capital." Additionally, he said the potential amount of funds distributed to families "would be too small to individually meet the needs of working parents and their children."

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.