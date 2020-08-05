On Tuesday, a tan 1999 GMC Sierra was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Berkley Avenue.

The reporting person told police the vehicle had been dropped off for servicing, with the keys placed behind the counter of the business.

After hearing a series of beeps coming from the vehicle, the reporting person saw a young male party drive off in it.

An investigation revealed that a number of items belonging to a 21-year-old Puebloan, including his identification, documents and clothes, were left behind at the scene of the theft, and subsequently taken into evidence.

The GMC, which sustained a broken passenger window in the theft incident, is valued at $3,000.

Thefts

On Tuesday, police learned that a perpetrator(s) entered an unlocked vehicle in the 4800 block of Prospect Drive and removed $1,500 worth of tools.

From a Gem Homes construction site in the 500 block of Clarion Street, doors and windows valued in excess of $2,600 were reported stolen Tuesday.

That same day, a resident of Crystal Lane told a deputy a package containing $365 worth of items was stolen from her mailbox.

Arrests

Cameron A. Hart, 26, of Rapid City, S.D., was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree assault on a peace officer.

Jose C. Martinez, 40, of Thoreau Place in Pueblo West, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday after an arrest on suspicion of DUI-drugs.

Jeremy K. Stinson, 36, no specified address, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday.

Joe W. Marez, 34, of the 100 block of Stanford Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on felony counts of forgery-check and identity theft (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Andrew G. Fuentes, 40, of the 4100 block of Outlook Boulevard, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for vehicular eluding.

Bradley R. Schroeder, 34, of Fowler, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday following his arrest on suspicion of menacing and harassment, among other charges.

