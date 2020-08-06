It’s official: Evraz is going to build its huge long rail mill facility.

The announcement was made by the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. in a press release late Thursday afternoon.

PEDCO officials said Evraz had advised PEDCO, Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, the City of Pueblo and the Colorado Office of Economic Development that the steelmaker’s Board of Directors had voted to proceed with moving the Pueblo long rail mill project into the construction phase.

Evraz CEO Skip Herald called the project a new chapter in Pueblo's stored history of steel-making, according to the PEDCO press release.

"PEDCO is excited and grateful to hear that this project is moving forward. This will be the largest economic development project for Pueblo in the last 30 years," said PEDCO President/CEO Jeff Shaw.

It is anticipated that additional details will be provided in the next 30-60 days. It was earlier estimated that the project would represent an investment at the mill of hundreds of million dollars.

"This is great news for Pueblo, Evraz and the State of Colorado," PEDCO said in its press release.