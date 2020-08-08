By CSU Horticulture Agent, Linda Langelo

Golden Plains Area Extension Horticulturist, Linda Langelo will be visiting the following Extension

Offices on these dates for the month of August:

Kit Carson County Office - Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2020

Washington County Office – Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

Phillips County Office – Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Please remember, that I am still practicing remote diagnosing of your plant problems first by utilizing sample drop-off, remote testing, and virtual conferencing.

For Trees and Shrubs: Take a 6-inch cut and place into an envelope, avoid using plastic bags.

For Vegetables: Bring in a sample.

For Flowers: Bring in a sample of the flower portion of the flower stalk.

Thank you for your assistance during this time of COVID19.