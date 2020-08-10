At the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, a solid record of participation is its own reward.

Free school supplies and use of Bessemer Park Pool for an afternoon, however, aren’t bad perks at all.

Thanks the generosity of Cricket Wireless, 300 club kids city-wide are the recipients $10,000 worth of school supplies packed into colorful carry-alls.

In light of the pandemic-related economic impact on families, Cricket Wireless reached out to communities nationwide through its Cricket Cares initiative. The local Boys and Girls Clubs organization was selected to benefit from the company’s kindness in the form of binders, markers, paper, crayons and other essentials.

The presentation was made Friday at the Sprague Clubhouse by Tracie Manske, senior marketing manager in the Rocky Mountain region, and territorial sales manager Michelle Caligaris of Pueblo.

"Since we had the opportunity to do some corporate giveback, we wanted to do it in a community where we have folks that live and work, like Michelle," Manske said. "Also, one of our authorized retailers is native to Pueblo.

"So we thought, ’What better than to give back to the kids of the Pueblo community?’ And since this is one of the initiatives they needed help with, we went with school supplies."

To keep sales within the community, the supplies were purchased through a partnership with the Pueblo Office Depot.

Mauricio Paez, the Sprague Clubhouse director, was overwhelmed with the show of support.

"This is a blessing," Paez said. "So many families will be grateful to receive these supplies, and I’d like to thank Cricket very much."

The youngsters on the receiving end were equally excited.

"I’m going to be doing two days on at school and two days at home," said Johnny, 11, who attends Corwin International Magnet School. "And this will definitely come in handy. Now, my family won’t have to go out and spend lots of money on things I need."

A day after the giveaway, 100 exceptionally active Sprague Clubhouse kids were treated to a Bessemer pool party by Ray Aguilera, who as a city councilman represents that area.

Through his Pueblo Poverty Foundation, Aguilera rented out the Bessemer Park Pool for the afternoon, allowing the youngsters, 50 at a time, access to the pool as well as food and refreshments.

"This is really a back-to-school party," said Aguilera. "We wanted to do something all summer, but because of the pandemic rules, it’s been very difficult to get everyone together."

"Ray cares about the Boys and Girls Clubs alot," added Angela Giron, president and CEO of the organization. "And he loves swimming. So what a nice combination for our end-of-summer celebration."

Dakota, 11, said earning a ticket to the pool party was just an added bonus of being part of the Sprague Clubhouse.

"Most of my friends who go to the clubhouse are from school," he said. "And sometimes they help me with my homework, and I help them.

"Thanks to the club, we’re never alone."

"Everyone at the clubhouse is always so nice and so generous," added Samuel, also 11. "And this is the only time I got to go swimming this year, so I’m making sure to have a lot of fun."

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow

Club kids, left to right, Dakota, Samuel and Alessandra prepare to cool off in the Bessemer Park Pool Saturday, courtesy of Ray Aguilera. [CHIEFTAIN PHOTO/JON POMPIA]