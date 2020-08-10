The Swallows Charter Academy boys golf team is an experienced squad.

Keaton Murphy is a three-year letterman as well as the first Spartan to qualify and compete at a state-level tournament, qualifying for Class 2A State Golf Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Joining Murphy is another three-year letterman and senior Colby Roberts; two-year lettermen and juniors Ben Comptom and Cody Talbert.

"We have four returning lettermen, which obviously means we have amazing experience on the team," said SCA golf coach Tom Gallery. "... Especially with a two-year state qualifier in Keaton Murphy."

Compton finished one stroke shy of becoming the second Swallows golfer to reach state last year.

This year, the Spartans look to add Compton and two more names to the list of state participants.

"We have a chance to qualify as a team," said Swallows Athletic Director Ethan Ward.

To reach this goal, Gallery said his team must improve mentally.

In a game of inches and strokes, Gallery said that the Spartans must push back mental blocks to improve on the links.

"We have to manage our emotions better by not allowing one shot to be catastrophic," he said. "We have to improve our overall scoring by improving course management and better short-game play.

"These boys have to understand that at times a bogey can be your friend."

Gallery and the squad will lean on its experiences as well as its leaders to right the ship.

He said Murphy and Roberts will be those leaders.

While Roberts has yet to qualify for state, Murphy finished 81st in 2018 shooting a 53-over par. In 2019 he jumped up the leaderboard to finish 53rd. He improved his score 19 strokes and shot a 34-over tallying a 97 in the first round and an 81 in the second.

"Both are three-year lettermen and have great character," Gallery said.

Gallery said Rye will likely be the top team in the Class 3A Santa Fe League and Class 3A Region 1.

And while the Spartans will keep expectations realistic, they do hope to dream big.

"We keep our overall goals to ourselves," Gallery said. "But, to be totally honest, we have lofty aspirations."

