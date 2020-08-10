Many of you have asked why a fire truck shows up to a medical call when they call 911. While it may seem confusing, the answer is actually simple. Like most fire departments across the country and of course in Pueblo West, fire departments have a primary responsibility to answer calls for medical emergencies. Firefighters are crossed trained as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’s) and Paramedics. The delivery of Emergency Medical Services or EMS by fire departments makes the most of a rapid delivery of care especially during critical illnesses and injuries. Of the 10 fire departments locally in Pueblo County, all but two of these departments respond a fire truck to EMS calls. The communities of Rye and Beulah have their own ambulances to respond and transport their patients.

Many residents may remember a time when Pueblo West Fire Department had their own ambulance for EMS calls. While there are some practical reasons of cost associated with using an ambulance over a fire truck, there was always a delay in responding to an EMS call because firefighters had to drive back to the fire station to pick up the ambulance. This delay would cost residents significant time during critical emergencies. Over time with the increase of EMS calls it became more apparent that we needed the ability to respond directly from one call to the next without that delay responding back to the fire station for an ambulance. Our fire trucks are now equipped to not just fight fires, but have the ability to carry all of the essential medical equipment to provide rapid advanced life support care immediately on arrival to EMS calls. At times during any given shift, our crews respond to back to back calls directly from one location to the next making up that essential time with the ability to respond immediately to the next call.

The Pueblo West Fire Department is committed to providing the best customer service as we can. It does have its limitations at times due in part to having only two fire stations crews responding to nearly 11 calls a day, many stacked one on top of each other. Some may have heard that the Pueblo Fire Department uses a rapid response unit that is essentially an EMS pickup truck with firefighters responding to EMS calls. They use these units as well as fire trucks in responding to EMS situations. With three times the call volume of Pueblo West this allows them to provide a better balance of services for EMS and fires. The difference you ask? To place these units in service, Pueblo hired 14 additional firefighters to staff these pickup trucks. We currently cannot support such an effort in Pueblo West. Faced with a limited number of firefighters each day, keeping our crew of three firefighters together on a fire truck, gives us the capability to go anywhere for any type of emergency we are dispatched to.

Finally, many ask about American Medical Response (AMR) having an ambulance in Pueblo West. We share a common goal with AMR in attempting to keep an ambulance in our community. While on most occasions this ambulance can respond to EMS calls from within Pueblo West, there are times that this ambulance is not available in the community for several reasons. One may be due to them transporting a Pueblo West patient to a hospital or the ambulance is responding to another call in Pueblo or other parts of Pueblo County. They are not exclusively a Pueblo West ambulance.

Your Pueblo West firefighters are ready to answer the call and meet expectations of receiving rapid medical care by providing the best care possible to our community.

Brian Caserta is the Fire Chief at Pueblo West Fire Department and can be reached at bcaserta@pwmd-co.us.