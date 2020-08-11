The Picketwire Center for Performing and Visual Arts will be bringing to life "Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe," directed by Rebecca Ayala. This play features Poe’s iconic works, "The Raven," "The Fall of the House of Usher," "The Pit and the Pendulum" and "The Tell-Tale Heart." This play will feature roles for both men and women and has an audition age limit of 15 years and up. Auditions will be held on Aug. 13 and 14, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Picketwire Center, located at 802 San Juan in La Junta. Auditions will be held in person, in accordance with social distancing practices. Masks will be required. Audition goers can expect to read from a selection of the script. For further questions about the play, as well as social distancing precautions, or to arrange a different audition time contact director Rebecca Ayala at 719-469-6825.

Performance dates for "Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe" are set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16 and 17. For up to date theater information visit Picketwireplayers.org or call 384-8320.