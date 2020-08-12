CANON CITY — During the second day of jury selection Tuesday for the trial for Earl "Scott" Watkins, 63, who is accused in the 2018 shooting death of a 27-year-old man, the process was halted.

Watkins is charged with first-degree murder, felony reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault in the shooting death of Jonathon Kern, which occurred Sept. 22, 2018, in the Copper Gulch neighborhood 25 miles southwest of Canon City. At the request of Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig, the trail was halted and rescheduled.

"We (the district attorney’s office) had an unexpected emergency that will require more time to prepare for the case," McCuaig explained.

District Court Judge Ramsey Lama said he granted the continuance based on a family emergency medical issue that made co-counsel Deputy District Attorney Stacey Turner unavailable during the trial.

The trial was rescheduled to begin Nov. 9.

As a result of the continuance, defense attorney Karl Tameler asked for another bail hearing for Watkins, seeking a reduction of the $250,000 cash-only bail. Tameler argued that a change in circumstances that would warrant a lower bail included the fact that the first-degree murder charge was amended to a crime of extreme indifference instead of premeditation.

"This delay of trial will result in a continuance of at least 2-3 months. Mr. Watkins was already bumped out of a June trial due to pandemic," Tameler said.

McCuaig argued that the amended charge does not make a difference.

"Our argument is that Mr. Watkins committed first-degree murder. (if convicted) It is the same punishment of life without parole. We maintain this is first-degree murder after deliberation.

I will take full responsibility for the continuance today. It was beyond our control," McCuaig said.

Lama said there was good cause to continue the trail and declined to reduce the bail.

Up until the unexpected emergency, McCuaig said, the jury process "ran as smoothly as I could hope," considering the coronavirus pandemic.

"We appreciate the people of the community participating. To have as many people show up as we did was amazing," McCuaig said.

