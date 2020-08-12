A timely upgrade is the centerpiece of a bond program Pueblo County School District 70 may take to the voters in November.

On Sept. 1, the D70 board is expected to vote on whether to place a $70 million bond question on the ballot. As part of the bond planning progress, an urgent need to improve buildings’ ventilation and HVAC systems, necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has taken center stage.

In the name of safety and the health of students and staff, the district elected to begin the upcoming school year with four weeks of remote instruction. The intention is to then transition into a hybrid platform that will include traditional classroom teaching.

And in order to offer stronger safeguards against the spread of infection within its buildings, district leaders believe a state-of-the-art air purification system is of the essence.

During its Aug. 4 virtual meeting, the D70 board received information regarding action steps needed to bolster infection control in indoor spaces.

District 70 administrator and bond planning committee leader Roxanne Pignanelli told the board that despite the difficulties and challenges presented by the pandemic, "We do feel it imperative that we move forward with an opportunity to continue to keep our schools safe, sound and secure."

A foundation of that effort is the aforementioned air purification system, "Which we couldn’t be more in need of," Pignanelli said.

Representing the engineering and construction firm The Willdan Group, which worked with the district on previous bond-funded projects, Aaron Etzkorn presented an overview of an infection control framework.

Once the pandemic gained its footing, Etzkorn said The Willdan Group "put our research hat on and said, ’How can we make the buildings that we touch much safer for the occupants?’

"And the good thing is, it’s pretty much what we’ve always done, with a few new enhancements."

Etzkorn then presented a slideshow describing how germs spread and how the proposed bond-funded framework would mitigate infectious transmission.

"The name of the game is to control the indoor environment," he said.

The board also heard from Sean Tonner, managing partner of the political marketing agency Fulcrum Group, who said the attachment of air quality upgrades to a bond program would be a "significant component."

Tonner then outlined state campaigns set to launch in anticipation of the November election, including a Colorado senate race "that will result in about $100 million being spent," he said.

Due an inability to gather signatures during the pandemic, Tonner said a number of proposed measures won’t appear on the ballot. There will, however, still be four to six "significant" statewide issues placed before voters.

In the 90 days leading up to the election, marketing and campaigning will almost exclusively take place in the digital realm: another byproduct of COVID-19.

"I think it’s a good year to go out," Tonner said. "In the ballot issues I’ve been successful with, the key is being able to clearly identify to the voters the value proposition: ’What are you doing with their tax dollars?’ ’What are you doing with their vote of yes?’"

As the proposed D70 bond would include non-air quality related improvements and upgrades to a host of schools, Tonner stressed the importance of clearly identifying the work to be done at each building.

In 2019, a D70 $60 million bond question failed by 1,465 votes.

The proceeds would have funded upgrades and repairs at 18 elementary, middle and high schools in the form of parking lot and roof replacements; traffic flow redesigns; site drainage improvements; upgrades to HVAC and electrical systems; and assorted safety enhancements.

At that time, district leadership attributed the failure to an ineffective promotional campaign.

In other D70 matters:

• Retired D70 educator Paulette Frye is now serving on the D70 board of education.

Back in March, Frye was appointed to fill the District 1 seat vacated by Tony Montoya, who resigned.

In the district, Frye taught English and speech and coached the Pueblo West High School speech and debate team to national recognition.

• Brian Axworthy was named interim program director for food services. He replaces longtime director Dan Witt, who retired this summer.

• D70 teachers reported for work on Monday to begin two weeks of training and preparation prior to the start of remote instruction on Aug. 24.

On Wednesday, district staff began the process that will see 1,600 Chromebooks distributed to schools.

"Eventually, there will be a device for every pre-K through eighth-grade student," said Todd Seip, D70’s public information officer. "We are still waiting for another 2,400 Chromebooks, currently stuck in customs in California, that have been on order since April."

While delivery of specialized face masks, thermometers and plexiglass desk shields is likewise delayed, the district has received four tons of hand sanitizer and face shields for staff.

