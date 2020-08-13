Good news for Colorado families with school-age children: You may qualify for up to $279 in pandemic-related food benefits, per child.

As schools were closed in the spring, with many throughout the state reopening in a remote format, Pandemic EBT provides eligible families with funds to help buy food.

Authorized by Congress, the program is administered in Colorado through a partnership between the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Department of Education.

Families eligible for free or reduced-price meals at schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program may receive up to $279, per eligible child, in benefits.

"P-EBT is for all families with eligible students, regardless of immigration status," said a spokesperson for the program. "P-EBT is not part of the public charge rule. Household information that is used to determine eligibility for P-EBT is confidential and protected under both federal and state data privacy practices."

Most families who received SNAP in March, April and May of this year do not need to apply, as their P-EBT benefits may automatically have been added onto existing EBT cards in July.

Families with eligible children who were not receiving SNAP during those months or who did not receive the automatic issuance are encouraged to apply for P-EBT online at ColoradoPeak.force.com/PEBT.

"The application is easy," the spokesperson said. "The application will require you to provide your name, date of birth, mailing address where your card can be sent and a phone number in case the state needs to follow up on your application afterwards.

"Your household size and income for the months of March, April, and May 2020 may be necessary, as will the name, date of birth, school district, school name, and state-issued ID number for each child."

The P-EBT card can be used to buy food at grocery and convenience stores, as well as many farmers markets.

For more information, call 720-328-1284.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow